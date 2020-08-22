Dear Jo, Johnny, Marcia & Diane.

So very sorry to hear of Olin's passing. Although, he's not suffering anymore as we know, it doesn't make this any easier. He was well loved and will be missed by many. He has been fighting a long, hard battle with many hospitalizations , but, he always made it through. He was tired and ready to go. So thankful & blessed

To have him and this family in my life all these years! Love y'all!❤

Cathy Hyatt

Family Friend