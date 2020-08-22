1/
Olin William Patrick Jr.
1938 - 2020
Olin William Patrick, Jr. James Island - Olin William Patrick, Jr., "Paddy" as he was affectionately known to family and friends, passed away on August 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Paddy was the son of the late Olin W. Patrick and Annie Mae Weeks Patrick. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcia Price Patrick, son John W. Patrick, daughter, Joan (JoJo) Patrick Simokat, (Joey), son-in-law, Jeff Jewell, grandson, Jason Jewell (Savannah), great-grandchildren, Annaleigh, Roland and Lawson, his brother, Dennis Patrick (Linda), his favorite sister, Dianne P. Dyches, many nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved golden retriever, Cadee Lu. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard "Dicky" Patrick and his daughter, Kimberly Patrick Jewell. His family loved to hear him tell stories of growing up in downtown Charleston and on the ball fields of Hampton Park and the lifelong friendships he made there. He went on to work for Westvaco Corporation for 47 years before retiring to spend time with his family. Paddy never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. He loved spending time on the golf course and at the Elks Lodge #242, where he was a lifetime member. He could be found there most Friday nights, dancing the night away with his bride and partaking in a Crown Royal or two. He was a founding member of the Islanders Shag Club and a great supporter of many other shag clubs. Private Graveside Services will be held at Bethany Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Elks #242, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407; Junior Shag Dance Team, 309 North Zion St., Landis, NC. 28088; or The Strength Foundation for Local Victims of Muscular Dystrophy, C/O Pinnacle Bank, Attn. Jeremy Brewster, 530 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
JoJo and family - I am so very sorry for the loss you feel. It's never easy. Your Dad's smile and laughter could fill a room and his eyes showed so much love for his wife and family. An honorable life for an honorable man. Prayers for strength and comfort to you all.
Lori Petit
Friend
August 22, 2020
Dear Jo, Johnny, Marcia & Diane.
So very sorry to hear of Olin's passing. Although, he's not suffering anymore as we know, it doesn't make this any easier. He was well loved and will be missed by many. He has been fighting a long, hard battle with many hospitalizations , but, he always made it through. He was tired and ready to go. So thankful & blessed
To have him and this family in my life all these years! Love y'all!❤
Cathy Hyatt
Family Friend
August 22, 2020
Marcia,Johnny and Jojo I am so sorry to here of Mr. Patrick's passing, I know he's in a better place and not suffering now, we have all been friends a long long time and I feel as though another good man has left this earth too early, my prayers and peace are with you all and my heart breaks for you all, god bless each of you in the coming days, lv to you all, angie Guffin- Rabon
Angie Rabon
Friend
August 22, 2020
I had the pleasure to meet this family through Jo and I'm so glad I did. I loved hanging with them and was impressed with their love for each other. Paddy, U will b greatly missed. My condolences to the whole family. With love.
Michele Bello
Family Friend
August 22, 2020
I met Paddy and Marsha through thieir daughter, Jo Simokat. I loved being around them at family gatherings, Thanksgiving was always great.
Enjoyed staying with them at SOS and watching Jo in the Nationals and seeing how proud Paddy was of his daughter. Loved watching Paddy and Marsha on the dance floor, you could see after 60+ years how much hey truly loved each other.
Ed and I will miss him and his big smile and laughter.
June Barbee
Friend
