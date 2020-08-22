Olin William Patrick, Jr. James Island - Olin William Patrick, Jr., "Paddy" as he was affectionately known to family and friends, passed away on August 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Paddy was the son of the late Olin W. Patrick and Annie Mae Weeks Patrick. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcia Price Patrick, son John W. Patrick, daughter, Joan (JoJo) Patrick Simokat, (Joey), son-in-law, Jeff Jewell, grandson, Jason Jewell (Savannah), great-grandchildren, Annaleigh, Roland and Lawson, his brother, Dennis Patrick (Linda), his favorite sister, Dianne P. Dyches, many nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved golden retriever, Cadee Lu. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard "Dicky" Patrick and his daughter, Kimberly Patrick Jewell. His family loved to hear him tell stories of growing up in downtown Charleston and on the ball fields of Hampton Park and the lifelong friendships he made there. He went on to work for Westvaco Corporation for 47 years before retiring to spend time with his family. Paddy never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. He loved spending time on the golf course and at the Elks Lodge #242, where he was a lifetime member. He could be found there most Friday nights, dancing the night away with his bride and partaking in a Crown Royal or two. He was a founding member of the Islanders Shag Club and a great supporter of many other shag clubs. Private Graveside Services will be held at Bethany Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Elks #242, 1113 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407; Junior Shag Dance Team, 309 North Zion St., Landis, NC. 28088; or The Strength Foundation for Local Victims of Muscular Dystrophy, C/O Pinnacle Bank, Attn. Jeremy Brewster, 530 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
