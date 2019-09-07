Olive Hill Kunkle Cross, SC - Olive Kathryn Hill Kunkle, 102, of Cross was laid to rest on September 7, 2019, at the Kunkle Cemetery in Cross. She was predeceased by her husband Floyd T. Kunkle and sister Marie Hill Beck. She was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family. She is survived by her two sons- Thomas F. Kunkle of Green Lane, Pa. and Dr. Terry Kunkle and his wife, Sarah, of Cross. She is also survived by four grandchildren- Scott Kunkle and his wife, Donna, of Union Dale, Pa., Dr. Terry Kunkle, II and his wife, Nadine, of Pinopolis, Kimberly Kunkle Felker of Cross and John B. Kunkle and his wife, Kelly, of Cross; five great-grandchildren- Bryce Kunkle, Michelle Kunkle, Sarah Beth Felker, Evan Kunkle and Olivia Kunkle as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the administration and staff of the Lake Moultrie Nursing Center in St. Stephen for the excellent care given her and Southern Care Hospice Services of North Charleston for additional care in her final days. Memorials may be made to St. John's Christian Academy, 104 W. Main Street, Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019