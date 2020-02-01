Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd North
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd North
Charleston, SC
View Map
1930 - 2020
Oliver Francis Hill Obituary
Oliver Francis Hill N. Charleston - Oliver Francis Hill, 89, of North Charleston, SC, husband of the late Mary Hill, the love of his life, married for 57 years, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. His is survived by his two sons, Michael Hill and his wife Karen of Summerville, SC and Richard Hill and his wife Vicki of Goose Creek, SC. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Stacy Knight, Erica Briggs and Brandon Hill; four stepgrandchildren, J. Carroll, Amy Butz, Heather Scott, and Erika DeSheers; and 13 great-grandchildren. Oliver was born May 18, 1930, in Jeffersontown, KY, and raised in Lousiville, KY, son of the late Leslie Hill and Clara Hill. He was member of Wando Woods Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was a deacon and active in the church Sunday School, building grounds committee, secretary and treasurer of his class for 50 years and in the choir for 45 years. He was a retired supervisor at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Oliver was a Korean War Veteran: Served in the USMC 1948-1952 and was a Sergeant. He fought in the Korean War and made the beach head landing at Inchon, South Korea, and helped capture it and Seoul, South Korea from North Korea. He was a survivor of the Chosin Reservoir battle in North Korea. The Chinese army fought with the North Koreans and were considered the most violent small combat unit in the history of American warfare. Oliver served in the 1st and 2nd US Marine Divisions. He was rewarded 5 battle stars and the following medals: Korean Service Medal with 1 silver star, Presidential Unit Citation Ribbon with 2 bronze stars, Marine Corps Good Conduct medal, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Marine Corps Marksman Rifle Badge, Rep Of Korea Presidential Unit Citation-Foreign, Combat Action Ribbon. Thanks to all the good people of White Oak Manor and the service provided. Visiting will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 12 pm until time of funeral service at 1 pm at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020
