Dr. Oliver W. Addison N. Charleston - The family of Dr. Oliver W. Addison will celebrate his life at a Graveside Service on Monday, November 9, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at Old Field Cemetery, St. Stephen, SC. The funeral cortege will leave Gethers Funeral Home at 10:45 a.m. The service will be live-streamed on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/gethersfh
. A Walk-Through viewing will be held Sunday from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Suburban Funeral Home, 2336 Meeting Street Rd., North Charleston, SC and from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Gethers Funeral Home, 200 Grace St., Moncks Corner, SC. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the viewings and the service. Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife, Mrs. Elizabeth B. Addison; children, Nyocka Addison (Dennis Nicholson), Hiawatha R. Armstead (Royland), Jacqueline Lightbourne (Derrick) and Nakia W. Addison (Karine Nunes); grandchildren, Demetrius, Aisha, Royland, Easton and Mia Addison; siblings, Mrs. Mattie A. Gethers and Mr. Beaufort Addison (Margaret); other relatives and friends. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com
