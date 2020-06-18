Olivia Goff N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Olivia Goff are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. James AME Church Cemetery, 2592 Bryans Dairy Road, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Goff is survived by her siblings, Nekisha Denise Goff (Deon), Tavaris Montrell Goff, Kimberlee Elaine Goff and William Goff, Jr.; step-father, William Creel; nieces and nephews; special godmothers, Mamie L. Campbell and Debra Middleton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.