James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Olivia Pace
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
5 St. Teresa Drive
Charleston, SC
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
5 St. Teresa Drive
Charleston, SC
Resources
Olivia Joan Pace Charleston - Olivia Joan Pace, 93, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The relatives and friends of Olivia Joan Pace are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, James Island. Friends will gather 30 minutes prior at the church. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Building Fund. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 5, 2020
