Ollie Singletary
Ollie Singletary N. Charleston - Ollie Singletary, AKA Junior, 90, of North Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, September 30, 2020. All are invited to celebrate his life on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Portside Baptist Church, 1179 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC. COVID-19 Social Distancing seating, masks, (provided at church). Families may sit together and please dress casually. His visitation will be for one hour, beginning at 2:00 pm, with the service beginning at 3:00 pm. His interment will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Ollie was born on March 18, 1930 in Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late Cohen Singletary and Nancy Infinger Singletary Rudd. Ollie retired from GARCO/RM Industrial products after 42 plus years of service. He worked in the Spinning Department and later was a forklift operator. He always said that he didn't have a boss, he worked directly for Jerry and Anita Zucker. His first job was as a bus driver for Colie Morse Bus Service at the age of 14. He loved being around his co-workers making people laugh. He was loved and adored by all who knew him. He was a friend to everyone he met. He had an infectious laugh and always smiled. He was a lifelong active member of Portside Baptist Church. Over the years he enjoyed fishing, family camping, trips to Rocks Pond and the Mountains. He loved spending time with all of his family and Sunday afternoon rides in the country. In addition to his wife, Martha Johnston Singletary of 69 years; he is survived by his daughter, Linda Penaflor (Danny); two sons, Johnny (Anna) and Jimmy (Kathleen); eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ronnie Singletary and Harold Singletary; three sisters: Gloria Sausman, Faye Lark and Dorothy Tucker. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Essie Singletary; sisters, Donna Sweat, Katie Gilmore and brother, Heyward Chubb. He enjoyed piddling in his garage, woodworking and jigsaw puzzles. His favorite past-time was watching old western movies. Memorials may be made in his name to Portside Baptist Church, 1179 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Portside Baptist Church
OCT
4
Service
03:00 PM
Portside Baptist Church
OCT
5
Interment
01:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
