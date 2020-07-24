1/
Ollie Smith Harkness
1927 - 2020
Ollie Smith Harkness Hanahan - Ollie Smith Harkness, 93, of Hanahan, SC, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 23, 2020. Due to the health and concern for all under the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Ollie was born January 8, 1927 in Graniteville, SC, one of five children of the late James O. Smith and the late Beatrie Rodger Smith. She is survived by her four children: Ponda Thomas (Bill) of Goose Creek, SC, Johnnie C. Harkness, Jr. (Carol) of Hanahan, SC, Richard Harkness of Hanahan, SC; Michael Harkness (Cindy) of Bonneau Beach, SC; grandchildren: Whitney Troxel (Jeffrey), Aaron Harkness, Christina Hester (Joey), Stephanie Brewer (Trent), Gabriel Gregory, Jessica Harkness; great-grandchildren: Hadley Ortega, Haydon Ortega, Ava Troxel, Caitlyn Hester, Jacob Hester, Bradley Racioppa, twins, Kyle Brewer and Zach Brewer; and her sister, Diane Short. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
