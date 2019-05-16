OMEA JOHNSON

In Loving Memory Of OMEA JOHNSON July 19, 1993 ~ May 17, 2014 Dear Mom, it's been 5 years since you've been gone. I am 6 years old now. I ask God if roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms and tell her they're from me. Tell her I love her an miss her, and when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, from the picture I see. But there's an ache within my heart that will never go away. Love you Mom, Your son Bray'Den ("King King")
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019
