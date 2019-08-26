Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for On Friday August 23 2019 James E. Stein loving husban (spouse, Laurie Stein) Stein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James E. Stein SUMMERVILLE - On Friday, August 23, 2019, James E. Stein, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 79. Jim was born on January 22, 1940 in Jamestown, NY to Dorothy and Vincent Stein. He married Patricia Dawn Wilkinson, and they raised two children together, Donald Alan Stein (spouse, Laurie Stein) and Robin Stein Spitz (spouse, Joe Spitz). Jim has three grandchildren, Jayson Lee, Matthew Lee and Ethan Stein. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers. Jim served 30 years in the United States Navy and retired as a Lt. Commander in 1989. Jim was known for his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit, and his desire to help his fellow man. Jim had a special place in his heart for children. He was a long-time volunteer for the local youth ice hockey association and served as an off-ice official for the SC Stingrays. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and served as the director of the Preschool following his retirement. He went on to volunteer at Summerville Catholic School, where his grandchildren attended. He later became involved in the Dorchester County School District where he worked as a substitute teacher, and ultimately became involved in the maintenance department where he worked at Reeves Elementary School and DuBois Middle School. Jim was dedicated to his community and served for 20 years on the Zoning Committee for Dorchester County. Jim will be missed by all who knew him. Donations may be made to the in Jim's honor. Visit our guestbook at



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.