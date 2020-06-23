Mildred Dennis Bonneau, SC - On the morning of March 10, 2020, Mildred Elise Johnson Dennis, Meme as she was known by her family and friends, passed peacefully to take her place in heaven. Beloved wife of the late Lamar Dennis and daughter of Ether Howard Johnson and Lottie Slider Johnson, Mildred was born June 26, 1921. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and friend to so many. During her lifetime she found joy in gardening, reading, short walks, music and participating in church activities. Her strong faith in God carried her through her life. In her younger days, she loved going to Edisto Beach where she would cast for shrimp, fish, and preserve fresh picked vegetables while enjoying the low country cooking of her sister- in- law, Anna. Meme delighted in spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild in both Louisiana and South Carolina. Her gentle nature will be greatly missed by her family, nieces, nephews and friends. Surviving are four children- Maureen Elise Cook and her husband, William, of Monroe, LA; Karen Dennis Singleton of Bonneau; Deborah Anne Simeral and her husband, Kenneth, of Grand Coteau, LA; Kenneth Lamar Dennis and his wife, Crystal, of Harahan, LA; seven grandchildren, Charmaine Dennis Shillinglaw and her husband, John Mark; Sherry Michelle Cook; Jeffrey Dennis Simeral and his wife, Carly; Dennis Cook; Kyle James Simeral; Amanda Dennis Munna and her husband, Josh; Sean Michael Dennis and his wife, Lacie; ten great-grandchildren- Ormand Lamar Shillinglaw; Dr. John Philip Shillinglaw; Devin Cook-Brown; Emily Anne Shillinglaw; Isabel Grace Simeral; Alyssa Nicole Simeral; Colton Jeffrey Simeral; Adilynn Elise Munna; Lorelei Grace Munna; Ellis Thomas Dennis and Ridge Joseph Munna; one great-great-grandchild, McKinlee Grace Shillinglaw. A celebration of life will be held on her 99th birthday at Rehoboth United Methodist Church, June 26, 2020, at 5 o'clock. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 o'clock until the hour of service. Russell Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving The Dennis family. Memorials may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church, C/O Denise White, 1045 Trotters Blvd., Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.