Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Opal W. Tobias Mt. Pleasant - Opal W. Tobias, 83, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1936 in Hartsville, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Millie Therrell and Edward Wilkes. Opal was preceded in death by her loving husband and son James and Ed Tobias. She is survived by her brother Larry (Jeri) Wilkes, her beloved children Eve Tobias Hiott (Robin Middleton) and Eric (Robyn) Tobias, Blue Tobias and Kim Tobias; grandchildren, Tamara Trainor, James Tobias, Patrick Tobias, Matthew Tobias, Alex McCullough, and great- grandchild, Amy Trainor; Nieces, Kristie Cumbie and Vickie Gilbert. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on June 24, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. Burial immediately to follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Somerby of Mount Pleasant for their dedicated care of our mom during her time with them. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019
