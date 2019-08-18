Oralee Green

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oralee Green.
Service Information
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-718-0144
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Stempoint Cemetery
James Island, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Oralee Green Wadmalaw Island - The family of Mrs. Oralee Green announces her celebration of life graveside service which will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:00 Noon at Stempoint Cemetery - James Island, SC. Mrs. Green is the daughter of the late Mr. Alonzo and Mrs. Irene Rivers; the foster daughter of the late Mrs. Beatrice Pinckney Pressley of James Island, SC. Viewing from Mrs. Green will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Oralee is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
logo
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.