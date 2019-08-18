Oralee Green Wadmalaw Island - The family of Mrs. Oralee Green announces her celebration of life graveside service which will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:00 Noon at Stempoint Cemetery - James Island, SC. Mrs. Green is the daughter of the late Mr. Alonzo and Mrs. Irene Rivers; the foster daughter of the late Mrs. Beatrice Pinckney Pressley of James Island, SC. Viewing from Mrs. Green will be on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Oralee is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 19, 2019