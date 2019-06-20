Oren Clifford Brooks

Oren Clifford Brooks N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Oren Clifford Brooks, 64, of North Charleston, SC, are invited to attend his Homegoing services on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 AM at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME chapel, 2336 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC 29405. Phone # 843-744-8761. www.suburbanfh.com. Visitation will be Friday, June 21 at the funeral home chapel from 6:00-8:00 PM. Interment will be private. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his brothers Solomon Brooks of North Charleston, SC and Allen Brooks Perry (Marcella) of Charlotte NC; his sister Rev. Sharon Levine of North Charleston, SC; other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019
