North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
More Obituaries for ORLANDO Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ORLANDO THEODORE Wright

ORLANDO THEODORE Wright Obituary
Orlando Theodore Wright NEW ORLEANS, LA - Entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2020, Orlando Theodore (Skip) Wright, residence New Orleans, LA. He is the beloved son of Mr. Reginald A. Wright, Sr. and the late Mrs. Dorothy B. Wright, father of Jasmyne Wright and Ashley Bonaparte, brother of Mr. Reginald A. Wright, Jr. (Mary) of Park Forest, IL, Rosalyn W. Floyd of Augusta, GA and Caroline W. Canty of Indian Land, SC. Funeral Arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Charleston, SC (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020
