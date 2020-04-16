|
Orlando Theodore (Skip) Wright CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Orlando Theodore (Skip) Wright and of his parents, Mr. Reginald W.Wright Sr. and the late Mrs. Dorothy B. Wright; his children, Jasmyne Wright and Ashley Bonaparte; siblings, Reginald A. Wright, Jr., Rosalyn W. Floyd and Caroline W. Canty, nieces, nephews, cousins are invited to attend a viewing for Orlando on Friday eveing from 6 until 8 pm in the Chapel. Interment will be private. However a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Avenue, North Charleston, SC phone (843) 744-7511.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020