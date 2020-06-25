Orlinda Lee Anderson LADSON - Orlinda "Linda" Lee Anderson, 68, of Ladson, South Carolina, passed away April 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to Jack and Mary "Rose" Driscoll Jan. 8, 1952 in Coronado, California. Linda attended school at Our Lady of Grace and St. Martins of Tours Academy and graduated from Helix High School in 1970. She was an avid swimmer on Helix's first girl's swim team as well as competing on the La Mesa Swimming and Diving and Gymnastic teams. She was married to Gerald "Jerry" Anderson on May 12, 1972. Linda is survived by Jerry, her son, Jason and wife, LeAnne of Charleston; daughter, Marissa and husband, Gary of Ladson, and three grandchildren, Rowan, Ragan, and Savannah. Linda is also survived by her elder sister, Betsy Jo Jenson-Dunn and her children, Kristin of San Diego and Greg of Las Vegas; and predeceased by younger brother, Shawn Driscoll and daughter, Chyanne of Roanoak, VA. After getting married, Jerry was assigned to Pearl Harbor, where Linda followed and began their first year and a half honeymoon in Hawaii. After getting fat and happy on coconuts, and a short 8 month stop in San Diego, Linda and Jerry extended their honeymoon another year at Submarine Base Holy Loch, Scotland. At the end of 1975, and never finding Nessie the Loch Ness Monster, the couple finally settled in Charleston after Jerry was relocated to the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Linda was first and foremost the most loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and team mom. She was extremely gifted in arts and crafts sharing a little of her talent as a graphic designer with the Post & Courier and Summerville Journal Scene. What Linda loved most of all was spending time with her family and friends while watching movies, eating good food and the occasional margarita night. Nothing brought the family together more than Linda's unique spaghetti, roast beef, and holiday dinners, with the exception of her companionship. Linda was the most giving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend anyone could ever know. Mom, we miss you! Please watch over us until we are together again. Linda's family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on July 12th from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. Details and registration can be found at http://celebratinglinda.jasons.cloud/sign-up. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.