Oscar Charles Fitzhenry Isle of Palms - Oscar Charles Fitzhenry - ISLE OF PALMS - Oscar Charles Fitzhenry (Lt. Col., USAF Ret.), 98, of Isle of Palms, SC, went to his Heavenly Father on Friday, April 24, 2020. Oscar was born August 3, 1921, in Yoakum, Texas, to the late Oliver Columbus Fitzhenry and Daisy Roden Fitzhenry. Raised on a ranch close to Victoria, Texas, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. Deployed in 1943, in the Pacific at Henderson Field, Guadalcanal, he served in the 5th Bomb Group of the 72nd Bomb Squadron. As a B-24 Liberator pilot, he flew over 64 missions, earning 10 Air Medals and two Distinguished Flying Crosses. After his service in World War II, he married the late Ruth Phyllis Burton on February 17, 1945. They were married for sixty-eight years and raised four children together. Oscar continued to serve his country in the United States Air Force until he retired to Charleston, SC, in 1961. He then became a knowledgeable financial advisor and real estate developer. He and Ruth were active in the Republican Party. Oscar had a strong Christian faith which he was excited to share. He maintained an active life through his 98th birthday, regularly attending church and the Friday night VFW on Isle of Palms. Two of his passions were sailing and snow skiing. His last ski trip was with his grandson, James, to Utah in 2018. He was a beloved Christian father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Oscar is survived by two sons, Charles Michael Fitzhenry and his wife, Dottie, of Summerville, SC, and Mark Burton Fitzhenry and his wife, Wendy, of Charleston, SC; two daughters, Sharon Lee Fitzhenry of Charleston, SC, and Linda Fitzhenry Campbell and her husband, Ron, of Seattle, WA; eleven grandchildren including Charles Michael Fitzhenry, II, and wife, Jill, of Charleston, SC; Mary-Margaret Fitzhenry Noland and her husband, Carter, of Marietta, GA; Lauren Fitzhenry Zimmerman and her husband, Tait, of Wasilla, Alaska; Leslie Fitzhenry O'Steen and husband, Brooks, of Naples, Italy; and Austin Mark Fitzhenry; Shannon Michelle Fitzhenry; Katelyn Grace Fitzhenry; each of Charleston, SC. Also James David Campbell of Hermosa Beach, CA; John Daniel Campbell and his wife, Kristen, of Tacoma, WA; Luke Joseph Campbell and his wife, Alyson, of Seattle, WA; and Renee Campbell Gardener and her husband, Jens, of Normandy Park, WA. He leaves nine great-grandsons, Tait, Miles, Matthew and Ian Zimmerman; Stratton Noland; Charles, III, Maxwell, and Tucker Fitzhenry; and Benjamin Gardner. He also leaves five great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Collette Zimmerman; Avery and Haley Campbell and Anneli Gardner; also a niece and two nephews of his late sister, Josephine Fitzhenry Hodge of Kerrville, TX. A private grave side service will be held this week at the Carolina Memorial Park. A memorial service is planned for a later date at the VFW 3137 of Isle of Palms. Arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 29, 2020