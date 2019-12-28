|
Oscar Moseley, Jr. Charleston - Mr. Oscar Moseley, Jr., 94, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 27, 2019. Residence: 1474 Westwood Dr., Charleston, SC. Mr. Moseley is the widower of Mrs. Eula M. Moseley; and the father of Ms. Deborah Moseley, Mrs. Lisa Prioleau, Mrs. Mary Poinsette (Reginald), Ms. Stephanie Moseley, and Mr. Oscar Moseley, III (Cindy). Mr. Moseley was a Retired Navy and WWII Veteran.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019