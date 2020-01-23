|
Otis White Summerville - The Family and Friends of the Late Deacon Otis "Tooley" White are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Emanuel Baptist Church, 106 Boone Street, Summerville, SC. Public viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 to 5:30 PM, with family hour from 6:00-7:00 PM at Emanuel Baptist Church. He leaves to mourn and cherish his memories; his loving and devoted wife of 53 years Ina Hughes White, 5 daughters, 4 sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren, his step-mother; along with a host of family and friends. Services have been entrusted to the Professional Care of THE ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 BRYAN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 843-871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020