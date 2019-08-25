|
Ouida L. Sochor New Milford, CT - Ouida L. Sochor, 95, of New Milford, Connecticut, passed away on August 21, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1924, in Loughman, Florida, a daughter of the late Jesse and Ruth Lee Waters. Ouida is survived by her sons, Steve Sochor and his wife Zoe of Sherman, CT, Tom Sochor and his wife Bonnie of New Milford, CT, and Ed Sochor of parts unknown; her beloved sister, Peggy Zobel of Wadmalaw, SC; four grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin J. Sochor, grandson, Zack Sochor and six brothers and sisters. Ouida enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, walking and gardening. She worked for the State of New York in tax and finances. She was an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church where she participated in several church functions. She was devoted to her family and friends and was happiest when she was with them. The visitation will be held in St. Theresa Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Road, Summerville, Wednesday morning, August 28, 2019 at 11 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 noon. Burial will be in Dorchester Memory Gardens. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 26, 2019