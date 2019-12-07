|
Ouida Roberts Gray Meggett, SC - Mrs. Ouida Roberts Gray, 87, of Meggett, widow of Wyman Bo Gray entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, December 10 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 5412 Hwy 165, Hollywood, SC. Burial will follow the service at Christ St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4981 Chapel Road, Yonges Island, South Carolina. Visitation will be at the church at 12:00PM prior to the service. Ouida is survived by sons Scott and daughter-in-law Tammy of Meggett, Benjamin (Benjy) and daughter-in-law Glenda of Meggett, daughter Lou Burrell and son-in-law Joel of Inman, SC; eight grandchildren and one grandson-in-law; Elizabeth, Chrissy, Ryan, Ben, Tory, Tyler, Travis, Gray and Zach, two step-grandchildren Eli and Garrett; three great-grandchildren Maddie Priester, Wesley and Walker Peeples; two sisters, Louise Cetti of Columbia and Loretta Tuten of Brunson, brother Carrol Roberts (Carolyn) of Florence, three sisters-in-law Pete Gray Currie of Charleston, Bonnie Gray of Beaufort and Helen Roberts of Walterboro; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years Bo, parents Queenie Cook Roberts and William H. "Billy" Roberts, sisters Margie Sauls, Lucille Tucker; brothers W.J. Roberts "Jimmy", Irvin Roberts, William H. "Bill" Roberts, Jr., and Harry Roberts, also many special sister and brothers-in-law. Ouida was born November 3, 1932 in Miley, South Carolina and graduated from Brunson High School. Ouida married Bo, her high school sweetheart in 1953. Ouida worked for Youmans Gas & Oil until she retired after 22 years. Over 64 years Ouida and Bo raised, nurtured and loved their three children unconditionally and continued to do so with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ouida was known in the community for her cakes and pies, but mainly her caramel cake, coconut cake and coconut pies. When Ouida baked and donated cakes (especially the caramel) it would "fetch a pretty penny" at auctions, church and school functions. Ouida was also known for her generous and loving spirit. When there was a birthday, illness or death in the community, Ouida would usually be one of the first to bring a casserole, cake or send one of her special cards. Ouida was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where she was past president of the United Methodist Women, sang in the choir and belonged to many other committees. She was loved and cherished by her church family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wesley Memorial UMC, 5412 Highway 165, Hollywood, SC, 29449, Amedisys Hospice, 1027 Physician Drive, Suite 246, Charleston, SC or the .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019