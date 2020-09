Pam DeLorme BEAVERTON, OR - Pam DeLorme, of Beaverton, OR, died September 2nd, 2020. She was born October 9th, 1954 in Twin Falls, ID. She is survived by her two children, Kristopher and Chastity, her daughter-in-law, Danielle, and her three grandchildren, Jackson, Isabella and Sophia. She rests peacefully in Cannon Beach, along with her hot pink nails and blonde hair, blowing in the wind. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston