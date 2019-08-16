|
|
Pam Packard Mt. Pleasant - Pamela M. Packard, 71, of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away during the evening of August 15, 2019. She was born on November 30, 1947 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Thelma Freeman and Kenneth Rutledge, formerly of Mt Pleasant, SC. A graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional HS and with Honors from Ithaca College, she received her Masters Degree in Social Studies. Pam had a lifelong teaching career starting in Maine and taking her to Connecticut, Washington State and finally to South Carolina. She was a member of Christ Our King Catholic Church for 29 years. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Allan R. Packard of Mt Pleasant, SC; her brothers Patrick (Rochelle) Rutledge of Sullivan's Island, SC, James (Nancy) Rutledge of Salisbury, CT and Glenn (Lee) Rutledge of Fletcher, NC; and her beloved grandsons Alex Packard Grey and Kenneth Allan Gray. All arrangements will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 17, 2019