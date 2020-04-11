|
|
Pamela Compton Ridgway N. Charleston - Pam Ridgway of North Charleston, 68, beloved wife of Merrill D. Ridgway, loving Mother of Blake Wright (Arlington, Texas), Lesesne Smith (Boca Raton, Florida), Stepmother of Holly Ridgway, Kathy Ward (Mike), Charlotte Vetter (Jerry) and Grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Pam was born December 10, 1951 at Mitchel Field, Long Island, NY to Donald C. Compton and Efflie Lou Joyner. Pam and her mother moved to Myrtle Beach from Apple Valley, California when she was 8 years old and graduated from MB High School. Her early career was in banking in North Myrtle Beach. After moving to Charleston, she managed the first bank at Citadel Mall after it opened in 1981. Her first love was cosmetology, so like her mother, she changed careers, went to beauty school and later became a cosmetology instructor. Along the way, she taught at Arts Beauty College, Trident Technical College and retired from Garrett Academy. She received her BA from Southern Illinois University in 2001. She met her "Horatio" at a Square Dance class in 1980 and they danced together for almost 40 years. Pam was a talented line dance instructor and round dance cuer with the SC Callers Association where she was a Hall of Fame member. She started a line dance group at Park Circle in 1992 which is still active. She was very active in Lay Servant training with the United Methodist Church and was Lay Leader at Cherokee Place as well as being the church treasurer and her husband's private secretary. She volunteered at Charleston Animal Society, where she adopted her beloved dog, Teddy. Her favorite title was "Mom" by her sons, "Mimi" by her grandchildren, "Toots" and "Hortence" by her husband. Her hobbies included rock painting, crochet, cross stitch, Facebook, NASCAR and Mimi Mondays. She was a poll manager with CC voter registration and treasurer of the Glynn Terrace/ Oakridge Civic Club. Special thanks to the hero's at Roper St. Francis, MUSC, and Roper Cottages in Mount Pleasant for the excellent care during this national pandemic. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She passed too soon, not one decent wrinkle, she'll be "Forever Young". In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020