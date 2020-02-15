|
Pamela D. Gibson Summerville - Pamela Dawn Gibson, 72, of Summerville entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Pam was born in Charleston, SC, on August 9, 1947, to the late James Lamar and Winnie Gibson. Pam was one of a kind. She was a loyal friend, aunt, great-aunt, and sister. When she loved, she loved with her whole heart. She was a dedicated fan of The Stingrays and loved animals, especially wild animals. She is survived by a niece, Victoria Gibson; a nephew, Bryan Gibson; 2 great-nieces, Layla and Naima Brown; sister-in-law, Karen Cabe Gibson; special friends, Beverly, Sue, Mo, Brenda H., Sha, Brenda R., and Margaret. She is predeceased by 2 brothers, Jimmy and Robbie Gibson. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 4 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made in her honor to The African Wildlife Foundation, https://secure.awf.org/membership. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020