Pamela Moore Charleston - Pamela Lynn Moore, 56, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1962, in Annapolis, MD, daughter of the late Jacqueline Adkins Nuckols and the late Charles Lewis Nuckols. Pam spent the majority of her professional career as a government contractor. She loved life. Pam's family was always her first priority. She was loved by her many close friends, and she adored her dogs. Pam's infectious smile will forever be remembered. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Pam is survived by her husband, Terry Moore; sons, Billy Thompson and Andrew Moore; sisters, Patsy Boyer, Peggy Silverthorne and Paula Nuckols; brothers, Mark Nuckols and Blane O'Neal; aunts, Helen Oliver, Charlene Adkins, Lessie Braziel and Marilyn Robison; and many nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, one hour prior to the Celebration of Life service at 12:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406 or the , 5900 Core Ave. Ste. 504, North Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371.