Pamela "Pam" Shea Henderson SUMMERVILLE - Pamela "Pam" or "GaGa" Shea Henderson, 73, of Summerville, wife of James Bryan Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Flowers or Painted Rocks will be accepted. Pam was born on January 30, 1946 in Amarillo, TX, daughter of the late Myron Elton and Lorena Evelynn Shea. She graduated from Tascosa High School in Amarillo, TX. She enjoyed painting rocks, photography, and making and buying jewelry. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her husband James are: six children: Buffy Hicks Mason (James) of St. George, Anthony John Johnson (Rosha) of St. George, Amanda Lane Holtsberry (Perry) of Summerville, Gina Knight (Roy) of Ridgeville, Wendy Renee Henderson of Pinopolis, and Louis Johnson (Jan) of Alabama; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by three siblings: Myrna Lynn Shea, John Louis Shea, and Myron Elton Bill Shea. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020