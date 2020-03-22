|
|
Pamela Sue Coleman N. CHARLESTON - Pamela (Pam) Sue Gentry Coleman, 58, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Pam was born July 30, 1961 in Cherry Point, North Carolina, daughter of Marian E. Gentry and the late James E. Gentry. She received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Trident Technical College. Pam was employed as an Accountant at Roper Saint Francis. She also served as the Children's Director at Cokesbury United Methodist Church for many, many years, where she was loved and admired by countless numbers of children who will always remember her as, "Miss Pam". She loved spending her summer vacations serving at Salkehatchie Summer Service repairing homes for the less fortunate. She is survived by her son, Grady E. Calmes; her mother, Marian E. Gentry; brother, J. Perry Gentry (Anne); sister-in-law, Krista R. Harrington; niece, Sydney D. Gentry; nephew, Brady L. Gentry; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her church family at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, all of whom will miss her greatly. Pam was preceded in death by her father, James E. Gentry. A memorial to honor Pam's beautiful life will be announced when conditions permit a large social gathering and arrangements are finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 4990 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. 29418 to honor her memory. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2020