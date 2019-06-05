Pansy Lynes Charleston - Pansy Lou Huckabee Lynes, 87, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on the morning of June 4, 2019, at her son's residence in Cottageville. Her funeral will be 3:00 PM Saturday afternoon, June 8, 2019, in the Cordesville First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Mrs. Lynes was born March 25, 1932, in Orangeburg, SC, a daughter of Henry Benjamin Huckabee and Annie Geneva Byrd Huckebee. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Elks Lodge #242. Mrs. Lynes enjoyed square dancing and playing Bingo with her late bingo partner, William Roberson. She was the widow of John S. "James" Lynes. Surviving are three daughters; Debra L. Monogan of Goose Creek, Diane Pellegrini of N. Charleston, and Dottie Johnson and her husband, Gary, of Goose Creek; three sons; SFC, retired, John S. Lynes, Jr., and his wife, Brenda, of Collins, MS, CSM, retired, William T. Lynes and his wife, Kathy, of Cottageville, and Henry A. "Tony" Lynes and his companion, Donna, of Ladson; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 6, 2019