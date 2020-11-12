Paris Cavic CHARLESTON - Paris Cavic, beloved son, brother, uncle, mentor, and quintessential jokester, passed away unexpectedly in the evening of Wednesday, November 4th, 2020. An original "anchor baby", Paris was born shortly after the arrival of his parents, Yugoslav immigrants, to Paterson, New Jersey in February of 1968. Known affectionately as "Deko" to those closest to him, Paris started school as a child speaking very little English. From a simple upbringing in upstate NY meant to emulate the hardship of his ancestors, he went on to earn his undergraduate degree at NYU, a JD/LLM at Albany Law, and an MBA at RPI, lest he be mistaken for a first-generation underachiever. A veritable and irreplaceable pillar not only of his family, but of his community at large, Paris leaves behind not only the legacy and Legend of "PC", but a chasm of loss that cannot be contained or filled. Predeceased by his father, Mirko, Paris is survived by his beloved mother, Rosa, younger brother, Rade, little sister, Milica, sister-in-law, Ruyn, the true and great loves of his life, nieces, Rina, Elizabeth, Nadia, nephews, Dragan, Branco and Nikola, godparents Kum and Pat, "Kumovi", godchildren, and countless friends to whom he brought great joy over the years. His legacy is one of undiluted compassion: large of heart and spirit, he was a gracious and unquestioning legal counselor and life advisor to many, certainly to all who sought it, even to many whom he did not personally know. Abundantly jovial in nature, Paris was blessed with the uncanny ability of bringing levity to any situation. He served as a great protector to his family and friends, with an abundance of insight and intellect, and an incomparable wit that could readily outmatch any incident. There was not a fact Paris did not know or seek to uncover, a joke he would not share, a laugh he did not have, a stranger with whom he could not connect. Always the life of the party, Paris laid claim to the unparalleled energy of a star that burns too bright: "buy the ticket, take the ride," as his oft-quoted favorite author Hunter S. Thompson said. A committed lover of mankind, Paris held an unshakeable belief in the triumph of the individual, and the soaring essence of the human spirit. If ever someone believed that it is imperative of a person to be their brother's keeper, it was Paris. All dogs go to heaven, he believed. A daddy to Tesla the rottweiler, Paris spent his final months proudly caring for a puppy whose beauty and great energy were perfectly placed. Ever the optimist, Paris lived a life of deep gratitude and profound joy. From a dedicated altar boy, to a true and tireless advocate for others, he counted his days, years, minutes, and even seconds in acute measurements of indebtedness to his teachers, family, friends and experiences that shaped him. Each conversation with Paris, regardless of interlocutor, ended with but one wish: good luck. In lieu of flowers, food, or donations to the family of any kind, please consider a donation to the Holy Trinity Monastery in Paris' name, a place dear to his heart https://jordanville.org/donate
The family respectfully requests that you wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines at all events. Calling hours are open to the public, 4 pm to 7 pm on Friday, November 20th at J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, Richfield Springs, NY 13439. Private funeral for immediate family and pall bearers ONLY at 1 pm on Saturday, November 21st at Holy Trinity Monastery in Jordanville, NY. Public burial immediately following funeral (approximately 1:30 pm) in the Holy Trinity Monastery Cemetery located just north of the cathedral on Robinson Road in Jordanville, NY. Paris will be laid to rest in the new part of the cemetery, on the west side of Robinson Road. There will not be a reception following the funeral at this time. Look for a Celebration of Life at a future date.
