Parker Lewis Middleton Jr.

Parker Lewis Middleton Jr. Obituary
Parker Lewis Middleton Jr. N. Charleston - Mass of Christian Burial for SFC Parker Lewis Middleton Jr. will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's RC Church 134 St. Philips Street, Charleston, SC 29403. Final Commendation: Beaufort National Cemetery Mr. Middleton is survived by his son, Mr. Algernon Middleton; and siblings, Mrs. Carla Jones and Mrs. Gretta Middleton. Viewing for Mr. Middleton will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the William M. Smith Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston SC 29403 843-722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020
