Pascal Crosby, Jr. James Island - Pascal Crosby, Jr., age 88, beloved husband of Mary Louise Crosby, nee O'Daniel, died June 8, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Pascal James Crosby, Sr. and Mary Quinn Crosby. Pascal's career as an educator and athletic coach in various Charleston area schools spanned 41 years, with many awards. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 16, 11:30 a. m., at the Church of the Nativity, 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Please visit the McAlister-Smith web-site, www.mcalister-smith.com, for additional information. Due to the Coronavirus and limited seating in the church, we ask that you register your name if you plan to attend the service or call Church of the Nativity at (843)795-3821. We ask that you observe social distancing and wear a mask. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
