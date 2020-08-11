Pat C. Waters RAVENEL, SC - Pat Waters, 64, of Ravenel, South Carolina, husband of Kathy (Crosby) Waters, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1955 in Charleston, South Carolina, the Son of the late George and Dorothy Waters. Pat was a retired electrician. He was a avid nascar fan. He loved four wheeling with family and friends. He enjoyed watching street outlaws and Barrett Jackson and also talking about cars. He is survived by Kathy C Waters, his wife of 37 years; his son, Brian (Tabitha) Waters of Ravenel and his brother Joey Waters of North Carolina . He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Waters and son, Timothy Crosby. The family will receive family and friends on TODAY, Wednesday August 12 at Simplicity LowCountry at 281 Treeland Dr. Ladson,S.C. Viewing from 10:00-11:00. Service at 11:00-12:00 for immediate family. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. 3093 Ashley River Rd, Charleston S.C. Due to COVID-19 protocols everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
