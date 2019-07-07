|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Grooms.
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner
|
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of St. Stephen
Pat Grooms Bonneau, SC - Patsy "Pat" Taylor Grooms, 75, of Bonneau, SC, retired co-owner of Grooms Oil Company, died Saturday morning in a Charleston hospital after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Her funeral will be 11:00 AM Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of St. Stephen. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, after which a reception will be held at the First Baptist Church of St. Stephen fellowship hall. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday evening. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the , Moncks Corner , 5900 Core Rd., Ste. 504, N. Charleston, SC 29406. Mrs. Grooms was born November 8, 1943, in Georgetown, SC, a daughter of Kelly M. Taylor and Opal Elliott Taylor. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of St. Stephen, and a graduate of St. Stephen High School. Mrs. Grooms enjoyed flower gardening, cooking for her family, and had an eye for design. She was a selfless wife, mother, and grandmother who's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Mrs. Grooms was preceded in death by a brother, Zonnie Taylor. Surviving are, her husband, Lawrence R. Grooms; a daughter, Patti Grooms Bridges of Irmo; two sons, Senator Larry Grooms and his wife, Carol, and Wade Grooms all of Bonneau; two sisters, Shellie Johnson of St. Stephen, and Shanda Byrd and her husband, Tommy, of Moncks Corner; four grandchildren, Taylor, Hayden, and Jack Grooms, and Morgan Bridges; her nieces and nephews, Tonya Shaw, Harold Johnson, Meg Dougharty, Kelli Staley-Eadie, Lynn Camlin, Christie Pope, Kristi Byrd, and Keith Byrd; and many great-nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|