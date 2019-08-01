Patricia A. Freeman-White Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Patricia A. Freeman-White are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave, Maryville, Charleston, SC. Rev. Tyrone L. Pigford, officiating. The visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 5-7pm. Mrs. White leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Anngelee White, Capricia Collins and Tiana Lucas; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019