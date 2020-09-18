Patricia Ann Ahl Ridgeville, SC - Patricia "Pat" Ann Ahl, 71, of Ridgeville, SC, loving wife of Burnett "Bubba" Ahl, Jr., passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Pat was born in Deerfield Township, Illinois on October 27, 1948. She was the daughter of Howard Lewis and Beulah Tanner. She enjoyed her faith, family and her friends. She is survived by her husband, Burnett Dewey Ahl, Jr.; sons, James Lentz (Peggy) of Charleston, SC, Joseph Ahl (Heather) of Seneca, SC, Jason Ahl (Hope) of Lexington, SC and Burnett Ahl III (Morgan) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Carrie Wood (Steve) of Gainsville, GA; brother, Howard Tanner; sister, Carol Keller; 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
