Patricia Ann (Higginbotham) Bootle
Patricia Ann Bootle (Higginbotham) N. CHARLESTON - Born October 31st, 1941, Patricia was called home to Heaven on August 18th, 2020 with her son at her side. Mrs. Bootle was a lifelong resident and active community member in the Park Circle area of North Charleston, where she was employed for many years as the City of North Charleston Program Director. She had a passion for cooking for her family and was a devoted wife, loving mother, and affectionate Memaw. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and William, and her husband and soulmate of 56 years, Ambrus Franklin Bootle. She is survived by her sister, Julia Hardin of Hanahan, her children, Mark Bootle (Sarah) of Summerville, and Wendy Meyers of Goose Creek, and was a proud Memaw to Amber, Bethany, Isaac, Isabelle, and Canyon. She is also survived by her nephews, Perry, Billy, and Tommy Hardin and their families of Hanahan. Mrs. Bootle will leave an unfillable void in the hearts of all that were privileged to know her. Memorial Services and cremation will be forthcoming through Simplicity of North Charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
