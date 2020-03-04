|
|
Patricia Ann Haselden Tetor Mt. Pleasant - Patricia Ann Haselden Tetor, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, wife of retired Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Frederick A. Tetor III, died March 2, 2020 peacefully at home. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the time of service. Patricia was born September 27, 1952 in Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC, the daughter of the late Robert Genie Haselden and the late Beulah Elizabeth Kee Haselden. A graduate of Moultrie High School, and a retired cosmetologist from Eden Rock Hair and Nail Styling Salon, she served in several other salons East of the Cooper. Trish, as she was lovingly referred to, volunteered in the schools her children attended in East Cooper. She was a proud and productive member of the PTA, a substitute teacher, and volunteered in the nurse's office when needed. She was also active with the Boy Scouts and became a Boy Scout Leader. As an extended member of the firefighting community, Trish was active in the Ladies' Auxiliary for the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department and volunteered many hours to serve them. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Fred Tetor; three children: Tressy Marie Magwood Mellichamp (Tim), Jennifer Ann Magwood Ray (Jeremy), Frederick A Tetor IV (Tricia); sister: Elaine Haselden Bozman; 11 grandchildren; and 2 nephews: Brian and Brandon Bozman. Almost 20 years ago, Trish received a liver transplant due to an acquired illness; in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: MUSC Foundation, for organ transplant, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. Donations may also be made to Carolina Children's Charity in her honor as she worked with Mt. Pleasant Fire Department and volunteered many hours helping raise funds. Trish supported this great cause that was very near to her heart. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020