|
|
Patricia Ann Haselden Tetor Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Patricia Ann Haselden Tetor are invited to attend her memorial service on Friday, March 6, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the time of service. Almost 20 years ago, Trish received a liver transplant due to an acquired illness; in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: MUSC Foundation, for organ transplant, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. Donations may also be made to Carolina Children's Charity in her honor as she worked with Mt. Pleasant Fire Department and volunteered many hours helping raise funds. Trish supported this great cause that was very near to her heart. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020