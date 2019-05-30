Patricia Ann Lemire Summerville - Patricia Ann Lemire, 53, of Summerville, SC passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday morning, June 1, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Crossroads Community Church, 505 Gahagan Rd, Summerville, SC 29485. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o'clock until the time of service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials in her name may be made to MUSC Research and Development Program, 135 Cannon St, Suite 101 L, Charleston, SC 29425. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church, and loved swimming, fishing, and Planet Fitness. Patricia was born September 7, 1965 in Manchester, NH, a daughter of the late Armand Lemire and Barbara Ann Grondin. Patricia leaves behind her brothers, Ritchie Lawerence, Johnny Michaud, Billy Grondin, Larry Michaud, and Tony Dustin, all of NH; sisters, Claire Gagnon and Donna Pelletier, both of SC, and Shawn Decker of NH; aunts, Linda Tuffs and Betty Dustins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her step-father, Nelly Grondin; brother, Gary Lemire; grandfather, Tommy Sullivan; and grandmother, Florance Sullivan. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary