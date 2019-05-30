Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
505 Gahagan Rd
Summerville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Community Church
505 Gahagan Rd
Summerville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lemire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Lemire

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Lemire Obituary
Patricia Ann Lemire Summerville - Patricia Ann Lemire, 53, of Summerville, SC passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be Saturday morning, June 1, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Crossroads Community Church, 505 Gahagan Rd, Summerville, SC 29485. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 o'clock until the time of service at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorials in her name may be made to MUSC Research and Development Program, 135 Cannon St, Suite 101 L, Charleston, SC 29425. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church, and loved swimming, fishing, and Planet Fitness. Patricia was born September 7, 1965 in Manchester, NH, a daughter of the late Armand Lemire and Barbara Ann Grondin. Patricia leaves behind her brothers, Ritchie Lawerence, Johnny Michaud, Billy Grondin, Larry Michaud, and Tony Dustin, all of NH; sisters, Claire Gagnon and Donna Pelletier, both of SC, and Shawn Decker of NH; aunts, Linda Tuffs and Betty Dustins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her step-father, Nelly Grondin; brother, Gary Lemire; grandfather, Tommy Sullivan; and grandmother, Florance Sullivan. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now