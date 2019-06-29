Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Rodriguez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Rodriguez Obituary
Patricia Ann Rodriguez Charleston - Patricia Ann Rodriguez, 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on June 29, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1943 in Tampa, Florida, daughter of the late Mary Louise Morrill and John Gilford. She is survived by her daughter Lisa McIntire (David) of Fort Worth, TX, Albert Rodriguez, Jr of Houston , TX, Robert Rodriguez of Houston, TX, April Pacheco of Houston, TX, Paula Alcoser Houston, TX; her sister Carol Nanney (Ted) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Stephen Freeman, Mary McIntire and James McIntire of Fort Worth, TX, Pat was the current president of Our Lady of Knock, Charleston Chapter of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and a member of the South Carolina Degree Team. She was a former Bell Ringer at Stella Maris a Eucharistic Minister at Stella Maris Catholic Church and a member of the Mount Pleasant Crafters Guild. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 AM, July 1, 2019 at Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. Memorial contributions may be made to Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
Download Now