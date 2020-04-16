|
Patricia Ann Smith GOOSECREEK - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Patricia Ann Smith, the widow of Deacon James Smith, will celebrate her life at a Private Graveside Service on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 12:30 PM in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held on Friday at the mortuary from 3-6pm. Mrs. Smith leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Patricia (Benjamin Bonneau), James Smith Jr., Tyrone (Tonya Smith), Zanmarie (Ceaser James, Jr.), Ovalla Hernandez, Donna McDaniel and Larry Jackson; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six sisters; three brothers; two sisters-in law; four brothers-in law and host of nieces nephews, relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Expressions of love may be sent to the Smith family at www.pasley'smortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020