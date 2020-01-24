Home

Patricia Ann Spriggs Johnson Summerville - Patricia Ann Spriggs Johnson, 69, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2020. Patricia was born July 26, 1950 in Charleston, SC. She was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Brigham (Anthony), Tracie Rabon (Derek), Jenny Lawson (Becky) and Rodney Spriggs (Nancy), her second son and fur baby, Wesley, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 7 siblings. She is preceded in death by 4 siblings. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:30 pm, with a Chapel Service to follow at 3:30 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 25, 2020
