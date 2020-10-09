1/1
Patricia Ann Whaley
Patricia Ann Whaley CHARLESTON - Patricia Ann Whaley, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She is survived by her loving son, Patrick Louis Ingram; siblings, Charles Whaley, Jr. and Cheryl V. Whaley; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Whaley, Sr. and Carolyn L. Whaley, and sister, Charlease V. Williams. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
