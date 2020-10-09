Patricia Ann Whaley CHARLESTON - Patricia Ann Whaley, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She is survived by her loving son, Patrick Louis Ingram; siblings, Charles Whaley, Jr. and Cheryl V. Whaley; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Whaley, Sr. and Carolyn L. Whaley, and sister, Charlease V. Williams. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
