J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2115 N. Highway 17
Mount Pleasant, SC
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Patricia Anne Brouthers Holliday Mt. Pleasant - Patricia Anne Brouthers Holliday, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed peacefully from this earth on Sunday night. She is remembered by all who knew her for being deeply devoted to family and friends of all ages. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2115 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29466 at 2:30 p.m. Interment, Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Rd. Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 29464. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Patricia was born January 8, 1943 in Charleston, S.C. the daughter of the late Arthur H. Brouthers, Jr. and Gilda S. Brouthers. She was a devoted mother, loyal friend and also a very savvy business woman. When she sat for her Real Estate Sales Agent license, she was unknowingly given the wrong exam for Sales Broker --- she passed the exam and become the youngest Real Estate Broker in South Carolina. She had a zest for life and fun; a keen mind; a unique talent for numbers; great sense of humor; razor sharp wit; loved live music; great fashion sense; and, an excellent recall of events. She took great joy in hearing the ambitions of those around her and celebrating their successes. She was the consummate coach, mentor and cheerleader. She wanted only the best for family and friends. There were many recipients of her extraordinary generosity. She is survived by her siblings: Arthur H. Brouthers III, Martha L. Brouthers, and Paul J. Brouthers; her aunt Inez S. Cox; and, her children, Pamela Holliday Wallin (Jacob) of Sunnyvale, CA; Ben (Mary Ellen) Holliday of Draper, UT; Ross Holliday (Kelley) of Draper, UT; and Lea Holliday (Jodi) of South Jordan, UT; along with her eight grandchildren, John, Sara Jane, Kingsley, Olivia, Spencer, Henry, Kate, and Camden. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to East Cooper Community Outreach [email protected] . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston <http://www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
