Patricia Anne Kaiser Stockinger Seabrook Island, SC - Patricia Anne Kaiser Stockinger, 76, of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, wife of Charles M. Stockinger, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 11, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Mary Parish in Hudson, Ohio at 11:00 A.M. followed by a reception at The Country Club of Hudson in her honor. Patricia was born December 4,1942 in New York City, New York, daughter of the late Joseph A. Kaiser and Marian Mullin Kaiser. She is survived by her husband, Charles M. Stockinger; brother, Robert J. Kaiser (Mary Elizabeth) of Lynchburg, VA; daughter, Trish McCarthy (Steve) of West Chester, PA; son, Mark Stockinger (Karen) of Hudson, OH; two grandchildren, Alex and Tori Stockinger both of Hudson, OH and Schatzi her basset hound. Patricia grew up in Garden City, NY and graduated from Rosemont College in 1964. In 1965, she married the love of her life, Charles, went on to raise two children, Trish and Mark and spent 39 wonderful years in Hudson, OH prior to retirement on Seabrook Island. Known for her huge heart, never ending generosity and loyal friendship, she was surrounded and loved by her family and many friends! Our hearts are overflowing from her gift of love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



