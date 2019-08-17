Patricia Anne Kaiser Stockinger (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Knowing Pat was a delightful experience---and a great gift."
    - Kay and Mac McCaffrey
  • "Chuck and family - Gene and I were so sorry to learn of..."
    - Carole and Gene Ginchereau
  • "Can't stop calling her Patty for that's how I met her..."
    - Lucia Smith
  • "Patty was My beloved roommate at Rosemont. She was a..."
    - Beth O'Neil Fletcher
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Parish
340 North Main Street
Hudson, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patricia Anne Kaiser Stockinger Seabrook Island, SC - Patricia Anne Kaiser Stockinger, 76, of Seabrook Island, South Carolina, wife of Charles M. Stockinger, entered into eternal rest Sunday, August 11, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Mary Parish in Hudson, Ohio at 11:00 A.M. followed by a reception at The Country Club of Hudson in her honor. Patricia was born December 4,1942 in New York City, New York, daughter of the late Joseph A. Kaiser and Marian Mullin Kaiser. She is survived by her husband, Charles M. Stockinger; brother, Robert J. Kaiser (Mary Elizabeth) of Lynchburg, VA; daughter, Trish McCarthy (Steve) of West Chester, PA; son, Mark Stockinger (Karen) of Hudson, OH; two grandchildren, Alex and Tori Stockinger both of Hudson, OH and Schatzi her basset hound. Patricia grew up in Garden City, NY and graduated from Rosemont College in 1964. In 1965, she married the love of her life, Charles, went on to raise two children, Trish and Mark and spent 39 wonderful years in Hudson, OH prior to retirement on Seabrook Island. Known for her huge heart, never ending generosity and loyal friendship, she was surrounded and loved by her family and many friends! Our hearts are overflowing from her gift of love. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.