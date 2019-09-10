Patricia Brinson Driggers CHARLESTON- Patricia Brinson Driggers, 79, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Theodore Ellis Driggers entered into eternal rest Monday, September 9, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Patricia was born May 9, 1940 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Emile R. Brinson and Dorothy Grayson Brinson. She had a successful career in the banking industry where she was formerly employed with C & S Bank, Wells Fargo and retired from Bank of Walterboro as the Branch Manager and Vice President. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Burn Harris (Frederick) of Ravenel, SC; son, Theodore E. Driggers, Jr. (Holly) of Union, SC; three sisters, Donna B. Wells of Charleston, SC; Dottie B. Mercier (Tommy) of Phoenix, AZ; Sharon B. Diamond of Charleston, SC; brother, Emile R. Brinson, Jr., (Jackie) of Moncks Corner, SC; grandchildren, Ben Walsh, Paul Burn and Lane Robertson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Walsh. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Charleston, 4975 LaCross Road, Suite 200, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019