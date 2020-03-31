|
Patricia "Pat" Brooks Honour Summerville - Patricia "Pat" Brooks Honour, 85, of Summerville, widow of Benjamin Taylor Honour, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Pat was born September 24, 1934 in Florence, South Carolina and graduated from McClenaghan High School. She was a charter member of Old Fort Baptist church and was a long-time and much-loved volunteer at Roper Hospital's Oncology unit. She was preceded in death by her son, James Michael Honour Sr. and stepson, Lloyd Honour. She is survived by her brother, William E. Brooks of McDonough, GA; her son, David Martin Honour (Dianna) of Summerville; her daughter Kathryn Honour Gough (Anthony) of Suwanee, GA; sister-in-law Lilly Honour Harrell of Florence; daughter-in-law, Christi Way Stowell (Mark) of Aiken SC; grandchildren, Rachel Honour Gehlken (Daniel) of Goose Creek, Melissa Renee Honour of Summerville, James Michael Honour (Lori) of Lexington, SC, Matthew Brooks Honour of Summerville, Jeffery Allan Gough of Suwanee, GA, Joseph Anthony Gough (Britany) of San Antonio, TX, Jennifer Dixon of Fort Hood, TX, and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper St. Francis Foundation, 125 Doughty Street, Suite 790, Charleston, SC 29403 https://www.rsfhfoundation.org/howtomakeagift. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
